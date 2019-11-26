BOSTON (CBS) — Volunteers were busy Tuesday, putting on the finishing touches of a beautiful Dorchester triple-decker apartment. The Wolf family will celebrate Thanksgiving here in a way they never have before: in their new, fully-furnished home.

The family has been living in a shelter for two years, but not any more thanks to a nonprofit called Heading Home. The organization helps homeless families get back on their feet by providing critical services and access to permanent housing.

“For us, it represents dignity. It’s about helping families begin their new chapter with dignity, with security and with a sense of stability,” said Suzanne Picher of Heading Home.

As if that wasn’t enough, Patriots running back Sony Michel stopped by to say hello with a signed football for 17-year-old Morvens, who is a huge fan. Michel’s family is from Haiti, just like the Wolf family.

“This is amazing. This is a blessing for me. The reason why I play football and I’m on this platform is to serve and help others,” Michel said.

He remembers how hard it was for his family growing up, which is why he felt it was so important to be here for this family, just in time for Thanksgiving. “I’m thankful to Heading Home for giving this opportunity to make this a dream come true,” he said.

With the support of Northern Bank Trust Company, the Wolf family is no longer homeless.

“To turn this home over to a family right before Thanksgiving, we have so much to be thankful, it’s such a special feeling,” said Jim Mawn of Northern Bank Trust Company.