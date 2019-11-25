LYNN (CBS) – The owner of a Lynn convenience store believes her store was robbed by the same man three times in the last three months. Big Brothers Food Mart on Chestnut Street was robbed by a man wearing a black mask and holding what appeared to be a handgun shortly after 1 pm on Sunday.
“Give me, give me, 10 dollar bill, 10 dollar bill,” store owner and clerk Tahamina Perven said the man said to her. “And he said, ‘I will shoot you.’ I said, ‘you can shoot me, I don’t have any money.'”
The store owner of almost five years says she did hand over money but she was not scared because she recognized the white man with a mustache and believes he robbed her husband twice before.
Police say the suspect also fits a similar description of the person who robbed a Chatham St. market just a few hours later. The second robbery occurred at about 4:30 p.m.
Surveillance video from Perven’s store captured the suspect walking in, pulling down his mask, and then demanding the cash before he fled.
Perven and her husband, both originally from Bangladesh, hope this robbery will be his last.
“We want to get help, to stay here and do our business and survive with our kids. Live happy lives. That’s all I want,” she said.
