WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A local group working to send a piece of home to U.S. troops deployed around the world has reached a major milestone.
CarePacks of Weymouth mailed their 30,000th care package this weekend.
State senator Patrick O’Connor helped celebrate the milestone when he delivered an official citation from the Massachusetts Senate.
Volunteers lined up in Weymouth on Saturday to put together the care packages that included everything from coffee and snacks to hand sanitizer, laundry detergent, toothbrushes, footballs and socks.
For more on CarePacks and how you can help, check out their website or Facebook page.
