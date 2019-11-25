ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A lioness got a special escort from police over the weekend from a zoo in Attleboro to Woburn for a medical appointment. Kayla, of the Capron Zoo, has been experiencing medical issues and needed to go to the Massachusetts Veterinary Referral facility for tests.
Massachusetts Environmental Police officers helped the zoo and the New England Wildlife Center with immobilizing and transporting Kayla. The agency’s “Large Animal Response Team” was called in to provide security.
The team is used to handling big creatures like moose, bear and deer, but this was a unique challenge, police said.
Kayla did well in the tests and her caretakers have been able to rule out “major concerns,” but are still awaiting results. She’s back at the zoo resting comfortably.
