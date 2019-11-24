Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Two puppies and a dog described as a “hidden gem” up for adoption through Animal Rescue League of Boston were featured this week on the WBZ-TV Pet Parade.
Two 4-month old puppies that will likely reach 40-60 pounds are among the dogs up for adoption through ARL. The dogs are southern hounds, possibly a lab-hound mix.
Leila is also up for adoption. She is a “hidden gem” who is a sweet dog often overlooked.
She was adopted but returned because her new owner was not using proper training techniques. Leila is a well-adjusted and happy dog.
For more information, visit the Animal Rescue League website.
