BOSTON (CBS) – All things considered, the news seems to be promising for Celtics guard Kemba Walker after he suffered a scary-looking injury Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Walker ran into teammate Semi Ojeleye with his head down and immediately fell to the floor. He was eventually placed on a backboard and taken from the arena on a stretcher.

The Celtics said after the game Walker had concussion-like symptoms.

On Sunday, the team said Walker is doubtful Monday against the Kings. Further evaluation showed Walker has a neck sprain.

“He remains under evaluation and further updates will be provided as appropriate,” the team said.

