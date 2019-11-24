Kemba Walker Doubtful With Neck Sprain After Scary-Looking Collision Versus NuggetsThe Celtics guard was taken off the court by stretcher after running into a teammate Friday night.

Tom Brady Expected To Play Vs. Cowboys; 'Chance' Mohamed Sanu Suits UpThe latest injury news on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t surprising for most fans. But it’s good news nonetheless.

Patriots-Cowboys Week 12 News, Notes & Fun FactsLevan Reid brings you everything you need to know about Sunday's Patriots-Cowboys clash at Gillette Stadium!

Bruins Rally Late, Beat Wild 5-4 In OT On Krug's GoalTorey Krug scored 2:41 into overtime after David Krejci had two goals in the final two minutes of regulation, rallying the Boston Bruins to a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Nuggets Win 96-92 After Celtics’ Walker Has Head InjuryJaylen Brown had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics but it was not enough to beat the Nuggets.