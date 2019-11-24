Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – All things considered, the news seems to be promising for Celtics guard Kemba Walker after he suffered a scary-looking injury Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.
Walker ran into teammate Semi Ojeleye with his head down and immediately fell to the floor. He was eventually placed on a backboard and taken from the arena on a stretcher.
The Celtics said after the game Walker had concussion-like symptoms.
On Sunday, the team said Walker is doubtful Monday against the Kings. Further evaluation showed Walker has a neck sprain.
“He remains under evaluation and further updates will be provided as appropriate,” the team said.
