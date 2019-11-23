CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Weymouth News

WEYMOUTH (CBS) — One man has been arrested for attempted murder after a stabbing at a shopping plaza on Saturday in Weymouth.

Weymouth police said they responded around 5:30 p.m. One man was stabbed and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

A suspect fled the scene, but police said they later caught him. He has been charged with attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The scene of the stabbing in Weymouth. (Photo Credit: @BigmouthBgBelly)

Police said a knife was collected at the scene.

No further information has been released.

Comments