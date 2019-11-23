Comments
WEYMOUTH (CBS) — One man has been arrested for attempted murder after a stabbing at a shopping plaza on Saturday in Weymouth.
Weymouth police said they responded around 5:30 p.m. One man was stabbed and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.
A suspect fled the scene, but police said they later caught him. He has been charged with attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police said a knife was collected at the scene.
No further information has been released.
You must log in to post a comment.