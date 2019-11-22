BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans are waiting patiently for Friday’s injury report, eager to see if Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett will be able to catch passes against the Dallas Coybows this Sunday. If you thought that maybe Bill Belichick would give a hint of their playing status Friday morning, you obviously don’t know the Patriots head coach very well.

Sanu is battling an ankle sprain that could potentially sideline him for a few weeks. Dorsett is still dealing with a concussion he suffered on his touchdown grab against the Eagles on Sunday. Sanu did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, while Dorsett was a limited participant on Thursday after sitting out of Wednesday’s session.

That should give you a good idea of who will and who won’t be playing come Sunday’s clash with the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. It’s unlikely we’ll see Sanu after he missed two practices this week, and Dorsett’s game status depends on his participation on Friday.

Asked about his two injured receivers Friday morning, Belichick said he has a sense of where they’ll be come Sunday, but he’s not saying. He’d also like to see what they do on the field Friday, rather than resort to some black magic for an answer.

“We’ll share it when the injury report comes out after practice, and make sure you get a copy,” Belichick told the reporter. “No point in guessing on it. We’ll go ahead and practice, see what they can do and make an accurate report. I’m not going to sit here and try to Ouija board here this morning, tell you how a guy is going to feel before he’s gone out and done anything. That wouldn’t be responsible on my part.”

We never expect Belichick to offer up any injury info, but it’s too bad he wouldn’t resort to the Ouija board method. That would be quite the visual to see the Pats head coach with a bunch of candles around him asking the ghosts of Gillette Stadium (are there any ghosts of Gillette Stadium?) if Tom Brady will have two of his receivers this weekend.

Apparently, Belichick isn’t one for board games usually played at slumber parties.