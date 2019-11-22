CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, Leighton Vander Esch, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News


BOSTON (CBS) — As they try to slow down Tom Brady’s offense, the Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best players on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will not play in Sunday’s game, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Vander Esch is dealing with a neck injury, and Archer reported that he will be “examined in a few weeks to see if the inflammation has calmed down.”

Vander Esch, 23, is in his second NFL season after being drafted 19th overall by the Cowboys in 2018. In nine games, he has recorded 72 total tackles (43 solo), one forced fumble, a half-sack, and three passes defensed,.

Archer noted that veteran Sean Lee, who’s taken 47 percent of Dallas’ defensive snaps this season, will likely see an uptick in action.

Comments