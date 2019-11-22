Comments
QUINCY (CBS) — A large house fire in Quincy is still blazing after breaking out Friday afternoon. Firefighters are currently on scene on Winthrop Street trying to put out the flames. They have been fighting the fire since around 3:30 p.m.
A video of the fire when it first broke out shows flames coming from the second floor and quickly spreading to the top floor.
WBZ News Radio is reporting that one resident of the house burned their hands during the fire. The surrounding area is being evacuated and some roads are closed.
The large home was built in 1900 and has six bedrooms and bathrooms.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No further information has been released.
