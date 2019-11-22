



BOSTON (CBS/CNN) — Inyoung You, the former Boston College student charged with involuntary manslaughter in her boyfriend’s suicide, will be arraigned Friday morning.

Alexander Urtula, 22, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, died when he jumped off the roof of a parking garage in Roxbury on May 20, hours before he was to graduate from Boston College.

Prosecutors say You and Urtula exchanged about 75,000 text messages in the two months leading up to his suicide. You is accused of telling Urtula to kill himself hundreds of times during that time period.

In announcing the indictment last month, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said You’s behavior was “wanton and reckless and resulted in overwhelming Mr. Urtula’s will to live.” Rollins said You was there when Urtula jumped to his death.

Earlier this week, a public relations firm representing You released text messages to the Boston Globe and CNN, claiming she tried to stop Urtula.

In the text messages, You repeatedly asks Urtula where he is.

“who’d u run into or talk to? whose room did u go to? hello,” she wrote.

“I’m not talking to anyone. I won’t ever again. I’m happy I got to spend my last night with you. I love you inyoung until my last breath,” Urtula replied.

After a series of back and forth texts with You continuously asking Urtula for his location, it appears that Urtula referenced the parking garage.

“I’m far away on a tall place and I’m not gonna be here for long. I’m leaving everyone,” Urtula wrote.

“ALEX. WHAT SRE YOU F****** DOING. IF U F****** LOVE ME STOP. IF U EVER F****** LOVED ME STOP,” You replied. She typed “STOP” three times during their exchange, and many more times in more than 100 texts she sent after he stopped responding.

When asked about the messages, a spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney said the office will not be commenting on the case “beyond what is stated in court.”

You, 21, returned to Boston from her home in South Korea this week to face the indictment in Suffolk Superior Court Friday morning.

A spokesman for the Urtula family released a statement on Thursday saying, “everyone who loved Alex has been devastated by his loss.”

“Alex’s family respects the process underway in Massachusetts and, because it is ongoing and because the pain of their loss is still so fresh for those who loved him, the family will not be making any further public comments at this time.”

The case has drawn comparisons to the conviction of Michelle Carter, who encouraged Conrad Roy to follow through on his suicide.

For immediate help if you are in a crisis, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All calls are confidential.