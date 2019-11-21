BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Massachusetts Senate approved a bill late Wednesday night that would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products while also imposing a new 75% excise tax on nicotine vaping products.
The bill was recently approved by the House and now waits approval from Governor Charlie Baker.
The ban would also apply to menthol cigarettes — a decision that has rankled some convenience store owners.
Under the proposal, commercial health insurers and MassHealth would be required to cover tobacco cessation counseling and all nicotine replacement therapies.
Generic versions would be offered without cost-sharing to the consumer.
Supporters of the bill say their goal is to protect young people from the harmful effects of tobacco.
In Massachusetts, 9,300 adults die annually from smoking.
