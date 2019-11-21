Comments
BOXFORD (CBS) – One lane of Interstate 95 was closed during the morning commute on Thursday after a van rolled over near the Boxford-Topsfield line.
It happened before 8 a.m. at Exit 51.
The van came to a stop on the median, landing on its roof.
Massachusetts State Police initially said the left lane was open on the southbound side. The left two lanes of the I-95 North were closed around 8:30 a.m. so the vehicles involved in the crash could be removed.
It is not known if anyone was injured.
You must log in to post a comment.