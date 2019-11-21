Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a sure sign of the holiday season in Boston. The Frog Pond ice skating rink has officially opened for the winter on the Common.
Skaters got free admission all day long to celebrate the grand opening Thursday. Admission is based on height, costing $6 for those 58 inches and taller and free for everyone else.
Skate rentals are $12 for adults and $6 for kids.
The pond opens daily at 10 a.m. It closes at 3:45 p.m. Mondays; 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
