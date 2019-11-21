CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Friends


BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the one where “Friends” comes to Boston. Starting Thursday, fans of the 90s sitcom will be able to immerse themselves in a pop-up experience marking the show’s 25th anniversary.

The Friends 25th Anniversary Pop-Up in the Fenway neighborhood includes set recreations, photo-ops and, of course, Central Perk. There’s also a store where fans can buy “Friends” merchandise.

Posters of the “Friends’ cast are seen during the Friends New York City Pop-Up press preview on September 05, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Tickets are $29.50 each and can be bought online here.

The pop-up will be in Boston through Jan. 5.

Comments