Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the one where “Friends” comes to Boston. Starting Thursday, fans of the 90s sitcom will be able to immerse themselves in a pop-up experience marking the show’s 25th anniversary.
The Friends 25th Anniversary Pop-Up in the Fenway neighborhood includes set recreations, photo-ops and, of course, Central Perk. There’s also a store where fans can buy “Friends” merchandise.
Tickets are $29.50 each and can be bought online here.
The pop-up will be in Boston through Jan. 5.
You must log in to post a comment.