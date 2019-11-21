WORCESTER (CBS/AP) — The driver convicted in the death of a Massachusetts State Trooper will be sentenced Thursday afternoon. David Njuguna faces up to 20 years in prison for causing Trooper Thomas Clardy’s death in March 2016.
Njuguna, 33, of Webster, was found guilty November 12 in Worcester Superior Court of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, and operating to endanger in the crash that killed Clardy.
Njuguna’s car slammed into the back of the Clardy’s cruiser, which was parked during a traffic stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton. Prosecutors said Njuguna was speeding and high on marijuana at the time of the crash.
Njuguna waived his right to a jury, leaving Judge Janet Kenton-Walker to preside over the 7-day trial. She cleared Njuguna of OUI manslaughter and felony motor vehicle homicide because prosecutors did not prove he was high.
Clardy was 44 years old and an 11-year veteran of the State Police. He was married and the father of seven children.
