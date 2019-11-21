Patrick Beverley Had No Time For A Marcus Smart Comparison

Patriots Rookie Chase Winovich Surprises Mom With A New CarChase Winovich has made it big in the NFL, and on Wednesday, the Patriots rookie repaid someone who helped him get there.

Report: Mohamed Sanu May Miss Few Weeks With Ankle InjuryMohamed Sanu was not at practice on Wednesday, and the Patriots receiver may not hit the field again for a few weeks.

Clippers With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Edge Celtics In Overtime, 107-104Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points, but they fell short in overtime.

Hurley's Picks: Colin Kaepernick Debacle Showed Startling Number Of Football Fans Eager To Believe BillionairesIt was alarming to find so many people who seemed to have thought, "Hmm, after years of treating Colin Kaepernick like a criminal, it's nice to see the folks at the NFL have changed their stance and has decided to do something out of the goodness of their hearts. Very sweet of them."