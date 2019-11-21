WATCH LIVE:House Intelligence Committee Hearing In Impeachment Inquiry
NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — Bristol Community College‘s New Bedford campus was evacuated and shut down Thursday morning due to a “gas-like smell” that sent 20 people to the hospital.

New Bedford police were called to the Purchase Street campus just before 10 a.m. because of reports of an unknown odor. The campus was evacuated as a precaution and was closed for the rest of the day.

The school said 20 students and employees reported trouble breathing and received medical attention. The school plans to reopen Friday.

The scene at Bristol Community College in New Bedford Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

William Street between Pleasant Street and Acushnet Avenue, as well as Purchase Street between Union Street and William Street, which were previously closed, have been reopened.

No further information has been released.

