



BOSTON (CBS) – Inyoung You, a former Boston College student charged with involuntary manslaughter in her boyfriend’s suicide, has returned to the United States and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Alexander Urtula died when he jumped off the roof of a parking garage May 20, the day he was scheduled to graduate from Boston College. The case drew comparisons to the conviction of Michelle Carter, who encouraged Conrad Roy to follow through on his suicide.

Prosecutors say You and Urtula exchanged about 75,000 text messages in the two months leading up to his suicide. You is accused of telling Urtula to kill himself hundreds of times during that time period.

District Attorney Rachael Rollins said after You was indicted for involuntary manslaughter in October that the text messages showed the power dynamic in the relationship, and that You knew she had control over Urtula’s “spiraling depression and suicidal thoughts.”

David Guarino, a spokesman for the Urtula family, released a statement on Thursday.

Since losing Alexander in May, the Urtula family and everyone who loved Alex has been devastated by his loss. Not a minute of any day goes by without those who loved Alex grieving and continually feeling the sharp pain of his passing all over again. Alex’s family respects the process underway in Massachusetts and, because it is ongoing and because the pain of their loss is still so fresh for those who loved him, the family will not be making any further public comments at this time. We are grateful for the support of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, particularly the victim witness advocates and all the resources they have made available to our family. We ask that the news media and public respect their wishes to grieve privately and honor Alex’s memory by allowing his family and friends the privacy they need during this difficult time.

You was in South Korea when the indictment was announced. Rollins announced this week that You will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Friday morning.