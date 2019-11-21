Report: Mohamed Sanu May Miss Few Weeks With Ankle InjuryMohamed Sanu was not at practice on Wednesday, and the Patriots receiver may not hit the field again for a few weeks.

Clippers With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Edge Celtics In Overtime, 107-104Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points, but they fell short in overtime.

Hurley's Picks: Colin Kaepernick Debacle Showed Startling Number Of Football Fans Eager To Believe BillionairesIt was alarming to find so many people who seemed to have thought, "Hmm, after years of treating Colin Kaepernick like a criminal, it's nice to see the folks at the NFL have changed their stance and has decided to do something out of the goodness of their hearts. Very sweet of them."

Jacoby Ellsbury Released By Yankees, Who Still Owe Him $26 MillionThe Yankees have given up on Jacoby Ellsbury, cutting the oft-injured outfielder with more than $26 million left in his $153 million, seven-year contract.

