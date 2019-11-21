BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Opening statements will be presented Thursday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing two engaged doctors in their luxury South Boston condominium. Bampumim Teixeira, 32, of Chelsea, is charged with stabbing Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field to death in their home in the Macallen Building on May 5, 2017.
Jury selection was completed Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court.
Prosecutors believe robbery was the motive. They claim Teixeira knew the layout of the building because he was a security guard there briefly in 2016. Police recovered a carving knife in the apartment as well as a bag containing Bolanos’ jewelry.
Teixeira has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping, and one count of armed home invasion.
Bolanos, 38, was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Field, 49, was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management.
You must log in to post a comment.