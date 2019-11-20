(MARE) – Isaiha is a very creative and engaging girl of Caucasian/Hispanic descent. She likes to be around other people and those who know her say she can be very affectionate, compassionate and sweet. Isaiah is also funny, outgoing and likes to make up stories. She has a vast imagination which helps her make up intricate stories about different characters she likes.
Isaiha is diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and walks with some difficulty. She previously wore leg braces, however, her doctor feels that she has made significant progress in terms of mobility and no longer requires them. Isaiah is receiving extra supports at school.
Isaiha is legally freed for adoption and will do well in a home where she is the youngest or only child.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.
