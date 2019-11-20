MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Pete Buttigieg is 10 points ahead of Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden in a new Democratic presidential primary poll in New Hampshire by Saint Anselm College. The South Bend, Indiana mayor is attracting the support of 25% of registered voters for the first-in-the-nation primary.
In September, Warren led Biden 25% to 24%. Both have now dropped to 15%. Bernie Sanders is in fourth with 9%.
NEW Saint Anselm Poll of NH Voters (11/13-11/18)
Buttigieg 25% (+15 since September)
Biden 15% (-9)
Warren 15% (-10)
Sanders 9% (-2)
Klobuchar 6% (+3)
Steyer 5% (+2)
Gabbard 3% (0)
Booker 3% (+2)
Yang 2% (0)
Harris 1% (-4)
Full results: https://t.co/UVzESFwWUb
— Saint Anselm Poll (@SaintAnselmPoll) November 19, 2019
“Buttigieg’s bump is driven by the favorable impression he’s made on voters, with 76% having a favorable impression of him versus only 11% unfavorable,” said New Hampshire Institute Of Politics Executive Director Neil Levesque in a statement.
But the poll suggests the Granite State is still very much up for grabs. Only 36% of those surveyed said they are firm in their choice for president.
Warren, a Massachusetts senator, is the most popular second pick for president at 23%. Her support nationwide has dipped in the past month, according to CBS News, because some are worried that she’s too far left to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.
The poll surveyed 512 registered voters in New Hampshire.
