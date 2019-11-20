BOSTON (CBS) – Two teacup Yorkie sisters are in need of surgery and places to live. The MSPCA said Oreo and Misa, who can almost fit in the palm of a hand, both have painful joint problems that a previous owner was unable to handle.
Oreo’s back knees are dislocated, and Misa is losing blood in her femur bone. The MSPCA is trying to raise more than $4,000 to offset the cost of their treatment.
A post from Instagram:
Oreo and Misa are perfect teeny tiny #Yorkies who came to us because they have some significant medical needs that their family was struggling to keep up with. At 3.3lbs and 2.5lbs, these tiny little pups will need new families who can both keep these delicate little girls safe but also manage future medical needs which will likely be more than a typical dog. Each pup will be getting dental surgery before leaving our care and Misa will need more extensive surgery on her hips. Their care is likely to total upwards of $4,000, so if you’d like to consider donating, please visit MSPCA.org/helpyorkies. While they aren’t quite ready for new homes yet, you can visit the adoption center to find out more about them and fill out an adoption inquiry form during open hours! #mspca #mspcaboston #yorkiesofinstagram #yorkshireterrier #teacup #teacupyorkies
“We’re hoping that generous individuals will donate toward Misa and Oreo’s care so we can get them past this phase as soon as possible and into wonderful new homes,” said Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of MSPCA-Angell’s Jamaica Plain location.
Their surgeries are expected to take place next week. After that, they’ll be ready to meet potential adopters.
The MSPCA said that even though they are sisters, Oreo and Misa would rather live apart.
Anyone interested in adoption can email adoption@mspca.org. Donations toward their care can be made here.
