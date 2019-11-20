BOSTON (CBS) – Wednesday is a big day at the Massachusetts State House as everything lawmakers have been working on for the year must be wrapped up. Propoents of two issues at the top of the agenda could help save lives.
The House and Senate agreed last week on a compromise version of the distracted driving bill. It calls for all devices to be hands-free behind the wheel.
Drivers would face a $100 fine for first offense, $250 for the second, and $500 for another.
Another bill that could pass on Wednesday is a proposed ban on all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. About 100 people stood in the rain to protest the proposal on Tuesday.
If passed, the bill would also bring a 75 cent excise tax on nicotine vaping products.
The bill comes after the CDC said 42 people in 24 states died from a mysterious lung disease. Three of the deaths came in Massachusetts.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public emergency in September and issued a 4-month ban on vaping products.
The tobacco bill heads to the Senate on Wednesday. That bill and the distracted driving bill could be end up on Baker’s desk after that.
You must log in to post a comment.