DANVERS (CBS) – A Danvers high school teacher was arrested Wednesday evening for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Robert Vandenbulcke, 62, a culinary arts teacher at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, was arrested at his Salisbury home by Massachusetts State Police.

Police said a parent reported the incident, which allegedly happened at the school.

Vandenbaugh will appear in Salem District Court on Thursday. He faces charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

Police are not releasing any additional information.

