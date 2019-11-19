BOSTON (CBS) — The rookie season for Gunner Olszewski is over.
ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday that the Patriots will be placing Olszewski on injured reserve, thus opening a roster spot for the activation of left tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Olszewski, 22, has been the Patriots’ primary punt returner this season, but he’s also been on the field for 72 offensive snaps. He’s returned 20 punts with an average of nine yards per return, breaking a 22-yard run as his season long. He also has two receptions for 34 yards.
Olszewski played defensive back for Division-II Bemidji State, but Bill Belichick signed him as an undrafted free agent to become a receiver/special teamer. Olszewski was initially cut from the roster at the end of the summer, but the Patriots called him back hours later to inform him that a roster spot had been opened for him. He’s been on the injury report for the past three weeks with hamstring and ankle injuries, and he’s been inactive for the past two games. Mohamed Sanu has handled punt return duties in Olszewski’s absence.
Wynn, 23, is eligible to return to the field this weekend against the Cowboys, after missing the past eight games on IR due to turf toe. Wynn, the 23rd overall pick by the Patriots in the 2018 draft, has played in just two NFL games, after missing his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles.
