



By Matt Citak

(CBS Boston) Week 12 is here, which means only two weeks remain before the start of the fantasy postseason.

This week also represents the final one with teams on bye, as the Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings and Cardinals will all get the week off.

With bye-week replacements soon to be a thing of the past, let’s focus on players that have the potential to come up big for your team in the final stretch of the fantasy season.

Here are the top waiver wire adds for Week 12.

QB Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars– Foles’ return to the field wasn’t spectacular, but it certainly was enough to warrant streaming consideration for the former Super Bowl MVP for the remainder of the season. Foles completed 70% of his passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Colts’ stingy pass defense. While a lot of that production came during garbage time of the blowout loss, Foles should see better days ahead with a soft upcoming schedule. Jacksonville faces off against Tennessee in Week 12, and ends the fantasy season with matchups against Tampa Bay, Oakland and Atlanta in Weeks 13, 15 and 16. If you’ve been skating by with QB streamers all season, Foles could be your answer for the fantasy postseason.

QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans– The Titans’ Week 11 bye has kept Tannehill’s ownership numbers down, but similar to Foles, a soft remaining schedule plants the veteran QB firmly on the streaming radar. Tannehill has been surprisingly productive since taking over for Marcus Mariota, finishing with at least 18.5 points in each of his four starts. Tennessee does not face a daunting defense over the next five weeks, with the toughest defense on the schedule being the Colts, who rank 20th in fantasy points allowed to QBs. Tannehill could easily find his way into the top-10 among quarterbacks from here on out.

RB Jonathan Williams, Indianapolis Colts– Marlon Mack fractured his hand during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, which opened up the door for Williams to burst onto the fantasy scene. The former fifth-round pick was explosive in Week 11, taking 13 rush attempts for 116 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and adding one reception for 31 yards. Mack’s injury has already ruled him out for Week 12, and will likely force him to miss multiple weeks. Williams could be a top-20 running back for as long as he’s Indy’s primary ball carrier, which makes him the top add of the week for those in need of RB help.

RB Derrius Guice, Washington Redskins– Chances are someone has already scooped Guice up, but if he’s somehow still out there on the waiver wire, the second-year back is yet another priority add. In his first game back since landing on injured reserve, Guice split carries with Adrian Peterson, taking seven carries for 24 yards and catching one pass for 45 yards and a score. It wasn’t the most amazing performance, but it was enough for Guice to show his potential as a featured back. With Washington’s season already over, the Redskins will likely start playing for the future by giving their young players extended action. Guice could quickly supplant Peterson as the starting running back, and with Washington facing Detroit, Carolina and Green Bay over the next three weeks, the young back has the chance to make a big difference in this vital stretch of the fantasy season. If he’s still out there, go grab Guice and don’t think twice.

RB Bo Scarbrough, Detroit Lions– As we have seen since Kerryon Johnson was placed on IR, it is very, very difficult to trust any Lions running back. Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic haven’t done much with their opportunities, which paved the way for Scarbrough to come in and receive the first touches of his career. The results? 14 carries for 55 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Not the most impressive outing, but definitely good enough to keep Scarbrough as Detroit’s early-down back. The Lions will take on the Redskins and Bears over the next two weeks, who have both been susceptible to opposing running backs this season. I wouldn’t have the most confidence starting Scarbrough this week, but the former Alabama running back deserves a spot on your bench to see if he can continue his solid play from Week 11.

WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers– Samuel was listed here last week, primarily due to the injury suffered by Emmanuel Sanders. Sanders wound up playing for the 49ers in Week 11, but that didn’t stop the rookie receiver from having himself yet another great game. After catching eight passes for 112 yards last week, Samuel followed that up by reeling in another eight receptions against the Cardinals, this time finishing with 134 yards. Sanders is still the top pass-catching option on San Francisco, and it is important to note that Samuel’s two-week explosion has come with George Kittle sidelined. However, Samuel has played well enough where he will continue to play a big role in the 49ers offense for the rest of the season, even when everyone is healthy.

WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants– The Giants’ Week 11 bye has kept Slayton’s ownership numbers relatively slow, which is great for anyone in need of some WR help. The last time we saw the rookie receiver on the field, he went off for 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second multi-touchdown game in three weeks, and a sign that he is here to stay in New York’s offense. Who knows if or when we will see Sterling Shepard on the field again this season, and as New York returned to practice on Monday, tight end Evan Engram was still sidelined. The Giants have two tough opponents over the next two weeks, going up against the Bears and Packers, but then finish the fantasy season with matchups against the Eagles, Dolphins and Redskins. Slayton could be a difference-maker in the fantasy postseason. Add him while you still have the chance.

WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos– This one is certainly more of a speculative add than Samuel or Slayton, but welcome back to fantasy relevance, Tim Patrick. After coming onto the scene late in the 2018 season, Patrick seems to be on a similar path this year. He was placed on IR following the season opener and was just activated last week. In his first game back, the second-year receiver put up a strong performance, catching four of eight targets for 77 yards. Patrick has the physical tools to be a very productive receiver, standing in at 6-foot-4 with the ability to run a 4.52 40-yard dash. Courtland Sutton is clearly Denver’s number one receiver, but Patrick is worth an add to see if he can establish himself as the other outside receiver in this offense.

TE Noah Fant, Denver Broncos– Another Bronco? I know, I know, but with the position being as weak as it is, Fant is a must-add for anyone still looking for an answer at tight end. Fant had been coming on strong before Denver’s bye, receiving 13 targets over the previous two games. Well, the rookie tight end almost matched that number in Week 11. Fant was targeted a team-leading 11 times in Denver’s loss to the Vikings. While he was only able to turn that into four receptions for 60 yards, the targets are impossible to ignore. Denver’s next three opponents all rank within the top-10 against tight ends, which won’t help fantasy owners’ confidence in starting Fant during the most important stretch of the season. But with 24 targets in the three games since Emmanuel Sanders was traded, Fant has shown enough to be considered a TE1 from here on out.

TE Ryan Griffin, New York Jets– Who predicted Griffin to finish as the top tight end in Week 11? No one? Well, I can’t blame you there, but after his performance in New York’s victory over Washington, Griffin is definitely in play for the remainder of 2019. The veteran tight end caught all five passes thrown his way, resulting in 109 yards and a touchdown. Griffin now has at least 11 PPR points in three of his last four games, and with Chris Herndon done for the season, the production could continue over the next few weeks. Sam Darnold loves throwing to his tight ends, evidenced by Herndon’s success as a rookie last year. The Jets face the Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins over the next three weeks, making Griffin a risky, low-floor (yet potentially solid) play.

Matt Citak is a contributing writer for CBS Local. Follow him on Twitter here for all things fantasy football, New York Giants and more.