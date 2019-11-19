Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12: Deebo Samuel, Darius Slayton Emerging As Strong WR OptionsThe 49ers and Giants rookies have seen their roles in the offense grow as the season goes, making them solid options in your fantasy lineup.

Celtics Dim Suns With Stifling DefenseBouncing back from a loss is important, especially on the second leg of a back-to-back, but it's how the Celtics bounced back that is most encouraging.

Sad, Gloomy Tom Brady Will Have His Breakout Game ... Just Not This WeekWhether you revel in the "Tom Brady is sad" conversation, or whether you despise it, I'm here to deliver some news to you: It's almost certain to live on for another 12 days.

Antonio Brown Apologizes To Robert Kraft Via InstagramAntonio Brown has gotten himself into a bit of trouble this year just by using his cell phone. He's now trying to make up for some of the damage.

Rob Gronkowski Closes Book On Comeback This Year, But Hints At One Next YearYou can officially close the door on Rob Gronkowski returning to the Patriots this season. But next season...