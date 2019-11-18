CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – Could your diet help protect you from getting sick this winter? A new study finds that you may want to ditch the pasta if you come down with the flu.

Researchers at Yale University found that mice fed a ketogenic diet, that is high in fat and protein and low in carbohydrates, were better able to fend off the flu virus compared to mice fed a lot of carbs.

They say a ketogenic diet activates immune cells in the lungs to stimulate the production of mucus which can help trap the virus.

 

