BOSTON (CBS) – This holiday season, the Salvation Army is going digital. The organization will be rolling out cashless kettles for donations.
People can donate with credit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay. The cashless kettles will also have a QR code that donors can access through the camera on their phone and donate on the linked site.
Despite going digital, the Salvation Army said volunteers remain the backbone of their donation drives.
“Volunteers if they’re ringing the bells, it brings in over 90-95% more donations than if no one’s at the bell,” said Kristal Knudtson of the Salvation Army.
