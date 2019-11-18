BOSTON (CBS) – A bullet was shot through a window at Boston Police headquarters in Roxbury Monday night. I-Team sources say the bullet missed an officer sitting at his desk.
Boston Police detectives carefully examined the window where that bullet fired through, one of six gunshots heard outside headquarters Monday evening.
Sources told the WBZ I-Team an officer was sitting at his desk in the Internal Affairs office when the bullet struck the window and flew into the room. He was not hurt.
The investigation continued behind the building, where an officer and police dog could be seen searching the area.
Directly behind headquarters is a playground and basketball courts, and an apartment complex on Albert Street.
No one has been arrested. Investigators are still looking for the suspects who were outside moments before the shooting happened.
