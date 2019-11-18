BOSTON (CBS) — Reinforcements are coming for the injury plagued Boston Bruins. They could get a key contributor back in their lineup as early as Tuesday night in New Jersey.

Forward Jake DeBrusk has missed the last five games with a lower body injury, but had no restrictions during Monday morning’s practice in Brighton. Barring any setbacks over the next 24 hours, DeBrusk should take his spot back on Boston’s second line when they pay a visit to the Devils.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling pretty close to game-ready,” DeBrusk said Monday.

DeBrusk said he suffered a “freak injury” against the Canadiens on Nov. 5, and didn’t really think he was “injured” at any point. He played through the ailment to log 17 minutes of ice time in Boston’s loss in Montreal. It was only after it flared up the morning after that DeBrusk brought it to the attention of Boston’s medical staff, leading to his stint on IR.

Now he’s eager to get back in the lineup, and DeBrusk may not be alone. Winger Brett Ritchie was also on the ice with no limitations on Monday, and head coach Bruce Cassidy deemed both players as “game-time decisions” against the Devils.

Patrice Bergeron is also in that same camp after he missed Saturday night’s shootout loss to the Capitals with a lower body injury. Bergeron didn’t skate on Monday, but he will travel with the team to New Jersey. And why would anyone want to go to New Jersey unless they’re playing?

Defenseman Torey Krug skated before Monday’s practice, and though Cassidy has already ruled him out for Tuesday night, his return could come later this week. Fellow blue liner Kevan Miller will not play this week, but could return to action next week.