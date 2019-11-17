



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots improved to 9-1 on Sunday, but quarterback Tom Brady was not a happy camper after the team’s 17-10 win. Heck, Bill Belichick was in a better mood than Brady.

The struggles of the New England offense continued against the Eagles in Philadelphia. They mustered just one touchdown drive, and Brady wasn’t even the one to throw that score. It came off a double pass with Julian Edelman finding Phillip Dorsett in the end zone from 15 yards out, giving the Patriots a 17-10 lead early in the third quarter.

That touchdown and two-point conversion by James White was the only time the Patriots found the end zone, and the last time the offense put any points on the board on Sunday. Brady didn’t throw a touchdown pass, and for the first time in his career, the future Hall of Famer didn’t lead the Patriots in touchdown passes in a game he played to completion (via ESPN’s Mike Reiss).

After the win, Brady said it felt good to beat a good team on the road, but he certainly didn’t sound like a guy who was feeling good about anything. Not even a question about his sidekick’s touchdown throw could put a smile on Brady’s face.

He didn’t have much to say about the offense’s performance, but his quick answer said it all.

“Up and down, that’s what it looks like to me,” Brady said of the offense. “We could probably do everything better.”

Brady chalked up his demeanor to being tired after a three-hour battle with the Eagles. But he was clearly irked at the team’s inability to put points on the board. The Pats just had two weeks to cure their ills on offense, but they still came out of their bye week with a stinker. They were 0-for-1 in goal-to-go situations, and just 1-for-3 in the red zone. The Patriots managed 298 total yards on 71 plays, as Brady threw for 216 yards. He completing just 21 of his 46 passes and was rattled throughout.

At a time in the season when the Patriots are usually firing on all cylinders, the offense can’t even get their engine started. That frustration is wearing on Brady, and it showed after Sunday’s win.