Colin Kaepernick Holds Workout In Front Of 8 Teams After Last-Minute ChangeDid the Patriots take a look at polarizing quarterback Colin Kaepernick? After a whirlwind Saturday afternoon in Georgia it's still not clear.

Patriots-Eagles Week 11 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Eagles showdown in Philadelphia.

Oshie Ties It, Caps Beat Bruins 3-2 In ShootoutT.J. Oshie tied it with 59 seconds left in regulation and Jakub Vrana scored the decisive goal in the shootout as the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 Saturday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Patriots-Eagles What To Watch For: Philly's Tight End Duo Provides Good Test For Pats DefenseThe Patriots have had two whole weeks to sit and stew about their first loss of the season. Now they're ready to take out their frustration on the Philadelphia Eagles.

NBA-Best Celtics Hold Off Warriors Late To Win 10th StraightThe Celtics held off the undermanned Warriors 105-100 on Friday night for their 10th straight win since losing the season opener.