BOSTON (CBS) – Two lovable dogs that will be up for adoption after the holiday season were featured this week on WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade.
Buddy and Bella are city strays who were never claimed.
They are young and lovable, and both love other dogs, cats and children.
The dogs will be up for adoption through Oceanview Kennel, but not until after Thanksgiving and Christmas. Oceanview Kennel doesn’t adopt dogs that will be given as Christmas presents to stress the message that dogs a lifetime commitment.
For more information, call (781) 284-7800 or visit 705 North Shore Road in Revere.
