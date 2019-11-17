BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Eagles showdown in Philadelphia. Check out all of the important news, notes and fun facts ahead of the game:

– Since Bill Belichick became New England’s head coach in 2000, the Pats are 14-5 when coming off their regular season bye week.

– This will be the 13th time the Pats and the Eagles will meet in the regular season. Philadelphia holds a 7-5 edge over New England.

– The Pats will secure their 19th consecutive winning season with a win over Philly on Sunday.

– The last time the Pats played the Eagles in Philadelphia was in 2011. The Patriots won 38-20.

– The Pats are 2-5 in games played in Philadelphia, but are 2-0 at Lincoln Financial Field.

– A win and the Patriots will improve their record to 57-14 against the NFC since 2002, the best inter-conference record in the NFL over that time.

– Since 2003, the Pats are 44-8 following a regular season loss. Tom Brady is 46-12 as a starter in his career in games following a loss.

– With a win on Sunday, Brady will improve to 55-16 against the NFC in his career.

– Brady has the second-most wins in NFL history at 215. Adam Vinatieri has the most with 220.

– Brady has 96 regular season road wins.

– With one touchdown pass from Brady, Julian Edelman will pass Wes Welker (34) for the third-most touchdowns from the QB in his career.

– The Pats are undefeated (12-0) when Sony Michel scores a touchdown in the regular season or postseason.

– Since 2001, the Pats are 42-18 in games that are decided by three points or less.

– With a win, Patriots owner Robert Kraft will have a winning record in 23 of the 26 seasons that he has owned the team.

