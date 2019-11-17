BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots were a bit sluggish coming out of their bye week, but still escaped Philadelphia with a 17-10 victory over the Eagles. New England is now 9-1 on the season and remains in first place in the AFC.

The Patriots defense gave up a 95-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, but then locked down on the Eagles the rest of the way. Just before the half, with the Pats trailing 10-0, New England defensive lineman Danny Shelton came up with a huge strip sack on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, which was recovered by Lawrence Guy at the Philadelphia 22-yard line. The Patriots offense mustered a field goal out of the possession, cutting the Eagles lead to 10-9 just ahead of the half.

The Patriots had the ball to start the second half, and made the most out of their double-score opportunity. The Patriots went on a 10-play, 84-yard drive, capped off with Julian Edelman throwing his first career regular season touchdown, a 15-yard scoring strike to Phillip Dorsett. James White converted the two-point conversion to give the Patriots a 17-10 lead.

The Patriots defense forced five straight Philadelphia punts after the offense scored that touchdown. The Eagles were threatening to tie the game on their second-to-last drive after getting the ball to the New England 27 on a 19-yard connection between Wentz and Nelson Agholor on a third-and-10. But Wentz threw three straight incompletions to set up a fourth-and-10, and Agholor had a potential touchdown grab bounce off his fingertips in the back of the end zone.

The Patriots went three-and-out after getting the ball back, but rookie Jake Bailey sent a 54-yard punt to the Philadelphia 12 with 34 seconds left in the game. Wentz’s 58-yard desperation heave was knocked down with no time left to seal the win for New England.

The Patriots defense held the Eagles to just 3-for-13 on third downs Sunday. Neither team scored over the final 27 minutes of the game.

Tom Brady finished the game 26-of-47 for 216 yards and a QB rating of 67.3. Edelman had five receptions for 53 yards, and his touchdown pass.

The Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys next week, who improved to 6-4 on the season with a 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.