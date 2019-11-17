Comments
GREENLAND, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire driver who was clocked operating at 126 MPH allegedly told State Police he was going so fast because he was “a little late for work.”
Alexey Kidney, 19, of York, Maine was stopped Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 South. He was caught on radar in the 65 MPH zone by a State Police aircraft.
Police on the ground pulled over Kidney, who was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima.
“When asked why he was traveling at that speed, Kidney stated that he was a little late for work,” New Hampshire State Police said.
Kidney was charged with reckless operation. He is due in court on January 27.
