BOSTON (CBS) – The wait appears to be over for Patriots first round draft pick N’Keal Harry.
The wide receiver was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury in the preseason. Harry was added to the roster before New England’s game against Baltimore, but was inactive for the game.
During pregame coverage on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Harry will play on Sunday in Philadelphia.
“We’ll activate the players we feel give us the best chance to compete against the Eagles,” head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday.
When asked if Harry is on the right track, Belichick declined to expand.
“I don’t know what the track is,” he snorted back. “Go out there every day and try to get better. He’s done a good job of that. He’s worked hard, he’s improved like all of our players have that are out there working. That’s what we expect, but he’s done a good job of that. He’s a lot better than he was earlier in the year and two weeks ago.”
The Patriots and Eagles square off at 4:25 p.m. on WBZ-TV.
You must log in to post a comment.