Patriots Beat Eagles 17-10, Improve To 9-1 On SeasonThe New England Patriots were a bit sluggish coming out of their bye week, but still escaped Philadelphia with a 17-10 victory over the Eagles.

Julian Edelman Throws First Regular Season Touchdown Pass Of His CareerThe New England offense struggled in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, so they went into their bag of tricks to start the second half. It paid off big for the Patriots.

Marcus Smart's Runner Won't Fall At Buzzer, Kings End Celtics Win Streak At 10Buddy Hield scored a season-high 35 points, Richaun Holmes hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining to give Sacramento the lead, and the Kings snapped the Boston Celtics’ 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday.

Lamar Jackson Throws 4 Touchdowns, Ravens Improve To 8-2 With 41-7 Victory Over TexansLamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes, ran for 86 yards and helped the Baltimore Ravens roll to their sixth straight victory, 41-7 over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Rob Gronkowski Shares An Old Tom Brady Facebook Video That Could Hint At A ComebackRob Gronkowski shared an old Tom Brady video on Facebook that will fuel further speculation of a potential comeback.