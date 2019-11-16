BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are helping raise money for the family of fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard. The team said their 50/50 raffle at Saturday night’s game will help support the family.
Menard is being hailed as a hero for saving his fellow firefighters before he was trapped and killed on Wednesday.
Support the family of fallen Worcester firefighter Lt. Jason Menard by participating in the Boston Bruins Foundation's 50/50 Raffle: https://t.co/i28uiCZcCp pic.twitter.com/flNHf6DBfX
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 14, 2019
The community is coming together to help emotionally and financially support Menard’s wife and three children. A New York-based organization devoted to helping the families of fallen officers and firefighters has donated $100,000 and hopes to have enough money to pay off the family’s mortgage by Christmas.
Donations can also be made through the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts website.
Checks made payable to “PFFM Foundation c/o The Menard Children’s Fund” can also be mailed to:
Worcester Fire Department Credit Union
34 Glennie St.
Worcester, MA 01605
The Bruins play the Capitals at 7 p.m.
