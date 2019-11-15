



BOSTON (CBS) – Carson Lane has a sweet smile thinking of his mom, Courtney, watching him from heaven. No more pain, no more cystic fibrosis.

“She was brave, having to go to the hospital and getting needles in her everyday,” the 7-year-old from Manchester said.

This brave boy lost his brave mom one week ago. Courtney was just 25-years-old. It’s a grief no child should face.

“One of the last things I said to her when I said goodbye is your son will be loved and supported and cared for. That’s my vow to you,” said Courtney’s aunt, Lisa Lane McCarty.

Now the community is wrapping their arms around the family. They’ve received messages and cards from strangers states away.

“They sent me a Celtics hat and a basketball hoop,” Carson said.

To basketball stars themselves, supportive tweets from Marcus Smart, who lost his mom, and Carsen Edwards. Isaiah Thomas sent an autographed jersey. Soon Carson will attend his very first Celtics game at the Garden thanks to generous fans who shared their tickets. Tremendous kindness for little boy who’s shown big strength.

Carson Thomas Lane- I lost my mom recently to. But it’s people like ur great grandpa who will get u thru the tough times as you grow up. Much love young stud!

Twitter- u know what to do. Send mail that uplifts & showers this kid w love. I’ll do my thing 2. https://t.co/JXZUmU3VeK — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) November 14, 2019

“Courtney is smiling down and saying thank you to everybody. It just lifts your spirits that this still exists in the world. People want to help other people,” Lisa said.

I’m so sorry for your loss and condolences to your family. Let my man Carson know I have some stuff on the way to him right now!! God Bless! https://t.co/BJjRWDIWE9 — Carsen Edwards (@Cboogie_3) November 15, 2019

The GoFundMe that once went toward Courtney’s care, will now help Carson. You can find more of the family’s story and information on how to support him here: www.gofundme.com/f/m5fgh0

Carson loves to receive mail. If you’d like to send him a message, his aunt Lisa will make sure it gets to him.

12 McGillen Drive

Leominster, MA 01453