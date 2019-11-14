Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, but a new study published in JAMA Dermatology finds melanoma rates are actually dropping, at least in young people. Melanoma is linked to exposing skin to ultraviolet light (UV), most notably through sunburns during childhood.
Researchers looked at data from almost a million cases of invasive melanoma between 2006 and 2015, and found that while the rates ticked up in adults over 40, they dropped 23% among adolescents and adults under 30.
They say this suggests that public health efforts to get people to use sun protection and avoid excessive UV exposure is working.
