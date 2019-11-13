Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Just hours after the line of duty death of Lt. Jason Menard, Worcester firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial building several miles away.
Menard died early Wednesday morning during a fire on Stockholm Street. The veteran firefighter was hailed a hero for helping members of his unit escape the house fire before he became trapped and died.
A short time later, around 10:30 a.m., smoke began pouring out of a building on Pleasant Street that includes several businesses.
Worcester firefighters rushed to the scene and began fighting the fire on and above the building’s roof.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the fire.
