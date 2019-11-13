BOSTON (CBS) — Will N’Keal Harry finally make his NFL debut on Sunday? The Patriots still aren’t saying.

Harry found his way off injured reserve two weeks ago, and even traveled to Baltimore, but was inactive for New England’s Week 9 loss to the Ravens. That was the first game he was eligible to play after starting the season on IR.

Being inactive for that game made some sense, since the Patriots employed a hurry-up offense against the Ravens. That wouldn’t be an ideal way to start one’s NFL career. And chances are Harry wouldn’t have seen much of the field anyways, given that Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu played every snap, and Phillip Dorsett sat out just one play.

Now, with two more weeks of practice with the team, Harry should be in line to make his debut Sunday when the Patriots visit the Philadelphia Eagles. But once again, the Patriots aren’t giving away any of their plans for their rookie receiver.

“We’ll activate the players we feel give us the best chance to compete against the Eagles,” head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday.

When asked if Harry is on the right track, or if he’s fallen behind after spending the first two-plus months of the season on IR, Belichick again played coy.

“I don’t know what the track is,” he snorted back. “Go out there every day and try to get better. He’s done a good job of that. He’s worked hard, he’s improved like all of our players have that are out there working. That’s what we expect, but he’s done a good job of that. He’s a lot better than he was earlier in the year and two weeks ago.”

Harry was back on the practice field Wednesday, but chances are we won’t know if he’ll be active against the Eagles until just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.