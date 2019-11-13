



WORCESTER (CBS) – Hours after Massachusetts’ second largest city lost yet another firefighter in the line of duty, Governor Charlie Baker extended his “deepest and sincerest condolences” to the family of fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard Wednesday.

Menard died saving his crew from a burning home on Stockholm Street around 1 a.m. He left behind a wife, three children and his parents. He was 39 years old. The firefighters’ union president said Menard passed away just hours before he was about to go on a trip to Disney with his family.

“On behalf of the Commonwealth, I want to extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to the Menard family, their loved ones, their friends and the Worcester Fire Department. It’s been an extremely difficult few years for this department and for the greater Worcester community,” Baker said Wednesday.

“You can’t say this enough, first responders wake up every morning, answer every call, never knowing what surprise may be in store for them and knowing full well they might be putting their lives on the line for the sake of others. It’s because of brave men and women, like Lt. Menard, and his team that we all rest easy at night. We must always be eternally grateful for their service and their sacrifice.”

There is no word yet on what caused the Stockholm Street fire.

Menard had been a member of the Worcester Fire Department since 2010. His death is the ninth time a Worcester firefighter has died in the line of duty since 1999.