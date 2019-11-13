Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Christopher Mason will be the next head of the Massachusetts State Police. Governor Charlie Baker made the announcement at the State House late Wednesday morning.
Mason has been with the State Police for 26 years. He is currently the second in command under Colonel Kerry Gilpin, who announced last week she is stepping down after two years.
Gilpin, a 25-year veteran of the department, will retire on Friday, November 15. Mason will be was sworn in as Superintendent and Colonel then.
You must log in to post a comment.