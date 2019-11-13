WATCH LIVE:House Intelligence Committee Hearing In Impeachment Inquiry
BOSTON (CBS) – Christopher Mason will be the next head of the Massachusetts State Police. Governor Charlie Baker made the announcement at the State House late Wednesday morning.

Mason has been with the State Police for 26 years. He is currently the second in command under Colonel Kerry Gilpin, who announced last week she is stepping down after two years.

Christopher Mason speaks to reporters at his promotion announcement, Nov. 13, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

Gilpin, a 25-year veteran of the department, will retire on Friday, November 15.  Mason will be was sworn in as Superintendent and Colonel then.

