Patriots-Bills Week 16 Matchup Scheduled For Saturday Dec. 21 At 4:30 PMIt took until the middle of November, but the Patriots' 2019 regular-season schedule is finally complete.

Colin Kaepernick To Hold Workout For NFL Teams In AtlantaThe dynamic dual threat who was once considered the future of the quarterback position may actually get his chance to return to the NFL.

Do The Eagles Stink? Let's Examine And Assess The Extent Of Their StenchWithout further ado, let's assess: Do the Philadelphia Eagles stink?

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Nick Foles A Top QB Option As He Returns From InjuryThe Jaguars signal caller is back under center as the team returns from its bye week. Time to add him to your roster if you need a QB.

Josh McDaniels Gives 'All Positive' Review Of N'Keal Harry, But No Word If Rookie Will Play SundayPatriots fans are still waiting for rookie receiver N'Keal Harry to make his NFL debut. The Patriots are not offering any clues whether that will happen this weekend in Philadelphia.