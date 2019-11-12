



BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans are still waiting for rookie receiver N’Keal Harry to make his NFL debut. The Patriots are not offering any clues whether that will happen this weekend in Philadelphia.

Harry has been on the practice field the last three weeks and was activated off injured reserve ahead of New England’s Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but was inactive for that game. He’s yet to see any game action during the regular season, landing on IR with a hamstring injury just a few days before the season kicked off.

While there was no indication whether or not Harry will play Sunday against the Eagles, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels offered a glowing review of the rookie receiver on a Tuesday morning conference call.

“He continues to make progress,” said McDaniels. “Works hard. Each week is an opportunity that we’re trying to add more in terms of what he can do, what he’s comfortable doing, what we’re comfortable with him doing in our offense. It’s all positive.”

Head coach Bill Belichick offered up a similar review of Harry’s practice skills on Monday, but like McDaniels, didn’t say whether the receiver would play Sunday or not.

“Good,” Belichick said of Harry’s performances in practice. “We’ll see how it goes relative to the game. N’Keal is working hard, he’s practicing well. So those are good things.”

As has been the case all season with the rookie wide out, the waiting game continues.