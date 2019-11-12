WORCESTER (CBS) – A verdict is expected Tuesday afternoon in the trial of a driver charged in the death of a Massachusetts State Trooper.
Prosecutors say 33-year-old David Njuguna of Webster was speeding when he crashed into the back of Trooper Thomas Clardy’s parked cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton on March 16, 2016.
Njuguna was indicted on several charges including manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs. Prosecutors say marijuana was found in his car and THC was found in blood samples taken from him roughly an hour after the crash.
Njuguna waived his right to a jury and Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker presided over the 7-day trial. She will issue her ruling Tuesday at 3 p.m.
During closing arguments October 29, Njuguna’s attorney Peter Ettenberg said a seizure could not be ruled out as the cause of the crash.
Those closing arguments were delayed after Njuguna had an outburst in court, apologized to Clardy’s widow and then ignored the judge’s order to stop talking.
Kenton-Walker told Njuguna she would not accept his statement because he wasn’t under oath.
Ettenberg and co-counsel Jaclyn Rose Greenhalgh then withdrew from the case November 4, citing a breakdown in their relationship with their client.
Clardy was 44 years old and an 11-year veteran of State Police. He left behind his wife and seven children.
