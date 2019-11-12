Sportsnet Fires Former Bruins Coach Don Cherry For Immigrant RantDon Cherry, Canada's most polarizing, flamboyant and opinionated hockey commentator, was fired Monday for calling immigrants "you people" in a television rant.

Red Sox Say Dustin Pedroia Hopes To Return Next SeasonDustin Pedroia is hoping to return to the Boston Red Sox next year after playing in just nine games during the past two seasons because of his injured left knee.

Joe Cardona Surprises Veterans At Dunkin' In WalpoleNew England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona left practice and headed straight for Dunkin’ in Walpole, surprising veterans and their families on Monday.

Walker Gets Hot Late, Scores 29 As Celtics Beat Mavs 116-106Kemba Walker made a trio of key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 29 points and Boston beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 Monday night.

Gordon Hayward Out 6 Weeks After Surgery On Broken Left HandBoston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had surgery on his broken left hand, a move that is expected to keep him out for about six weeks.