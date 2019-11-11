'Next Man Up' Mentality For Celtics Following Hayward InjuryGordon Hayward is down and out for a bit, but the Celtics are confident they can fill the void in his absence.

Celtics Center Enes Kanter Cleared To Play Vs. MavericksThe Celtics lost Gordon Hayward over the weekend, but are getting some front court depth back Monday night.

Tom Brady Thanks Military With Veterans Day Instagram Post: 'At The End Of The Day We Play A Game'Tom Brady's entire life is dedicated to the sport of football. It's been that way for some 25 years. Still, the quarterback understands that there are many important matters in the world.

With Torey Krug Hurting, Bruins Recall Urho Vaakanainen From ProvidenceTorey Krug left Sunday night's Bruins loss with an upper body injury, and it appears that Boston is preparing for the blue liner to miss some time.

Tom Brady Still Not Over Super Bowl LII Loss To EaglesWith the Patriots gearing up to play the Eagles, Tom Brady made it clear that he's still not over New England's loss to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII.