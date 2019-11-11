BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s entire life is dedicated to the sport of football. It’s been that way for some 25 years. Still, the quarterback understands that there are many important matters in the world.
The quarterback took to social media on Veterans Day on Monday to send a thank you message to all of the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.
“Football can seem very important around here, which makes days like today, where we honor all the service men and women who selflessly defend our freedom and rights, even more important,” Brady said in a caption accompanying a photo of him and his son posing with members of the Air Force and Army during his visit to Qatar last year. “At the end of the day we play a game, and it wouldn’t be possible without the real heroes. Men and women who risk their lives in defense of others they’ve never met.”
Brady concluded: “To our nation’s Veterans, we are grateful for your discipline, your bravery, your sacrifice and your selflessness. Today and everyday… thank you.”
That message of thanks went out to one of Brady’s current teammates, as Navy lieutenant Joe Cardona commented with emojis of a heart and an American flag.
